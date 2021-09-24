38 held over not injecting vaccination

The local Police on Friday have arrested 38 people in different areas of the district for not administering coronavirus vaccination

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Police on Friday have arrested 38 people in different areas of the district for not administering coronavirus vaccination.

In this connection, cases are being registered against them under the provision of violating government orders.

Earlier, Sindh government had announced to arrest non-vaccinated people after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued directives for expediting COVID vaccination in the country.