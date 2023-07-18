38th death anniversary of Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto observed

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) and Pakistan Peoples Party(Shaheed Bhutto) separately observed the 38th death anniversary of Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, the younger son of Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Younger Brother of Slain Chairperson of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, on Tuesday, at the Mausoleum of the Martyrs of Bhutto family at Bhutto House Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Al-Murtaza House Larkana.

Quran Khawani was held at Bhutto House Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Al-Murtaza House Larkana, while floral wreaths were placed on the Graves of Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and others in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Leaders and workers of both parties gathered at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto separately to pay tribute to Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto for carrying forward the mission of his Shaheed father Z. A. Bhutto.

Quraan Khawani was held jointly arranged by Shaheed Bhutto Mazar Committee and PPP Larkana district, at Bhutto House Naudero(Larkana).

Chairman District Council Larkana and General Secretary PPP Larkana district Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Senior Vice President PPP District Larkana Nisar Murad Bhutto, President PPP Taluka Larkana and Vice Chairman District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto, Imran Hassain Jatoi, Lala Nazar Muhammad Pathan, Sarai Sarfraz Khokhar Kamran Ahmed Odhano Zahid Hussain Jalbani Fida Philippoto Dr. Sikandar Lakho, Mansoor Soomro Aftab Syal, Dr. Munir Sheikh, Syed Arshad Shah, Mumtaz Arabani, Haji Mumtaz Chhawan, Babu Zulfiqar Noonari, Khalid Junejo, Sarfraz Mirani, Imran Sithar, Ghafaar Malano, Jibran Jokhoi, women wing office bearers, office bearers of all sisters organizations and Pakistan Peoples Party workers, district office bearers and all sub-organizations attended it among others.

On the occasion, collective prayers were also held in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, for the departed soul, of Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

Besides, Langer(Free food) was distributed among the poor and needy persons on the occasion at Bhutto House Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Local leaders and workers of PPP-P and workers of PPP's sisters organizations visited the mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on Tuesday and offered fateha and placed floral wreaths on the graves of Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Shireen Amir Begum.

Meanwhile, Quraan Khawani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana and at the Mazar of Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto.

A great number of party leaders, workers of PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) and well-wishers of the Bhutto Family thronged there from all over the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts and other areas to participate in the death anniversary observance. On the occasion, Langer was also distributed.

On the eve of the 38th death anniversary of Shaheed Mir Shanawaz Bhutto, a condolence meeting was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana, on Tuesday where the leaders of PPP(SB) addressed the occasion.

President PPP(SB) Larkana Division Sardar Taj Muhammad Domki, other leaders and workers also visited the graves at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, his younger brother Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. They also placed floral wreaths on the graves besides offering fateha.

A heavy police force was deployed at Larkana, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Naudero to face any untoward incident.