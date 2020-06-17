4 AJK Ministers test COVID positive, tally up by 740.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) crosses 740 number of COVID patients with 37 new cases including 4 ministers of the cabinet and doctors of which 20 surface in capital Muzaffarabad despite a week long complete lock-down in the district

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) crosses 740 number of COVID patients with 37 new cases including 4 ministers of the cabinet and doctors of which 20 surface in capital Muzaffarabad despite a week long complete lock-down in the district.

The senior minister of the cabinet Ch. Tariq Farooq, Minister Information Mushtaq Mehnas, Minister for Civil Defense Ahmad Raza Qaderi and Minister Transport Naser Dar have gone in home isolation after diagnosed for COVID-19, official said.

According to a health department official, 425 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours in the region out of which 37 were found positive including a female doctor.

Of the new cases 20 surface in Muzaffarabad, 11 in Mirpur district, 2 in Rawalakot and one each in Hattian Bala, Bhimber, Bagh and Kotli districts.

The official said 12152 tests were conducted in the region so for declaring 740 people positive out of which 302 had recovered and 13 died due to the infection while 256 were in home isolation and 167 were under treatment in two isolation facilities in Muzaffarabad and isolation wards of district headquarter hospitals.