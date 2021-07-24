4 Gangsters Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four robbers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Bypass of Chak No.
228-RB and arrested four dacoits identified as Asif, Javaid, Irfan and Asim and recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones and cash from them.
The robbers were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.
Further investigation was underway.