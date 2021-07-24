UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4 Gangsters Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

4 gangsters arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four robbers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Bypass of Chak No.

228-RB and arrested four dacoits identified as Asif, Javaid, Irfan and Asim and recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones and cash from them.

The robbers were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

31 minutes ago

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

2 hours ago

The HUAWEI BAND 6 opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

2 hours ago

Careem bags three awards including ‘Most Innovat ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.