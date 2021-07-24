4 gangsters arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four robbers and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid near Bypass of Chak No.

228-RB and arrested four dacoits identified as Asif, Javaid, Irfan and Asim and recovered illegal weapons, mobile phones and cash from them.

The robbers were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

Further investigation was underway.