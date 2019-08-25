4 hurt in blast near Pakistani Consulate in Jalalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :At least four persons were injured in a bomb blast near the Pakistani Consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, television channels reported on Sunday night.

The bomb blasted with a big bang at a check post located near the Pakistani Consulate. There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property near Pakistani Consulate. All the staffers working in the Consulate were safe, the reports added.