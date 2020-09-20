4 killed in separate incidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Four persons including two minor sisters were killed in different parts of the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, five year old Madeha and three year old Fareha daughters of Abbas were playing in their home when they touched water pump and received electric shock. Both the sisters died on the spot at Hallah road Pattoki.

In second incident, motorcyclist Muhammad Bilal (20) was going to home after playing a volleyball match when unknown persons opened fire at him near his village chak 25 Khokhar near Pattoki. As a result he received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. In another incident, Lahorebound Bulley Shah Express hit a motorcyclist Muhammad Din (35) when he was crossing railway line nearhis village Sattoki, Kanganpur area. As a result he died on the spot. Police are investigating.