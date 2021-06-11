UrduPoint.com
4 PAF Officers Promoted To Rank Of Air Vice Marshal

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has promoted four Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal on Friday.

The promoted officers include Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood, Air Vice Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada, Air Vice Marshal Salman Abbas Shah and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Irfan, said a PAF media release received here.

Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood was commissioned in general duty pilot or GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has served as Director Network Bases at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and Commandant CAE PAF academy, Asghar Khan.

He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Salman Abbas Shah was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has commanded an engineering wing and served as Managing Director Mirage Rebuild Factory, Kamra. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Aircraft Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Irfan was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has served as Deputy Managing Director JF-17 project at Kamra. He has also served as Deputy Managing Director Avionics Production Factory, Kamra. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

