4 terrorists killed, one held by security forces in Lakki Marwat operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Four terrorists were killed and one was apprehended in injured position by the security forces after an intense fire exchange during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Semu Wanda, Lakki Marwat District, on the night of October 19 and 20.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for the armed forces for the elimination of the menace of terrorism, the ISPR said.