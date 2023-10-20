Open Menu

4 Terrorists Killed, One Held By Security Forces In Lakki Marwat Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 09:39 PM

4 terrorists killed, one held by security forces in Lakki Marwat operation

Four terrorists were killed and one was apprehended in injured position by the security forces after an intense fire exchange during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Semu Wanda, Lakki Marwat District, on the night of October 19 and 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Four terrorists were killed and one was apprehended in injured position by the security forces after an intense fire exchange during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Semu Wanda, Lakki Marwat District, on the night of October 19 and 20.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for the armed forces for the elimination of the menace of terrorism, the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Target Killing Fire Exchange ISPR Lakki Marwat October

Recent Stories

Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beau ..

Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beauty contest tomorrow in Sweihan

12 minutes ago
 MNSUA organizes moot on World Iodine Deficiency Da ..

MNSUA organizes moot on World Iodine Deficiency Day

1 hour ago
 Naqvi for making Nishtar -II hospital functional s ..

Naqvi for making Nishtar -II hospital functional soon

1 hour ago
 CM aide directs action against transporters fleeci ..

CM aide directs action against transporters fleecing people

1 hour ago
 FJWU empowering women entrepreneurs to promote gen ..

FJWU empowering women entrepreneurs to promote gender equality, economic empower ..

1 hour ago
 Deadly Storm Babet batters Scotland and Scandinavi ..

Deadly Storm Babet batters Scotland and Scandinavia

1 hour ago
ATC extends Mansha Bomb's physical remand in extor ..

ATC extends Mansha Bomb's physical remand in extortion case

1 hour ago
 AC Larkana, Secretary RTA inspects public transpor ..

AC Larkana, Secretary RTA inspects public transport vehicles

1 hour ago
 Guatemala ex-police chief freed after Swiss court ..

Guatemala ex-police chief freed after Swiss court quashes conviction

1 hour ago
 JI Ameer inaugurates expansion project of Jamia-Al ..

JI Ameer inaugurates expansion project of Jamia-Al-Muhassanat Goldur Chitral

2 hours ago
 Cross border trade important for Pakistan to addre ..

Cross border trade important for Pakistan to address food security challenges am ..

2 hours ago
 LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan