40 cocaine capsules recovered from passenger

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 40 cocaine capsules from the stomach

of a passenger at the Faisalabad International Airport.

An ANF spokesman said on Monday that a Nigerian-based passenger was traveling to

Bahrain through Flight No GF-791.

The ANF officials after scanning his body detected 40 capsules filled with cocaine

in his stomach.

The ANF force recovered the drug capsules and locked the accused behind bars,

he added.