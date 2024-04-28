40 Held For Power Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle claimed to
have caught 40 power pilferers and got registered 57 cases during the current
drive against power pilferage.
FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that FESCO teams on the direction
of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the
power pilferers.
He said that the authorities caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while
stealing electricity through main electricity lines and tampering with meters.
He said that three consumers were booked in a single day in Shahpur area
for electricity theft. Five power pilferers were also got arrested, he added.
