40 held for power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle claimed to

have caught 40 power pilferers and got registered 57 cases during the current

drive against power pilferage.

FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that FESCO teams on the direction

of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the

power pilferers.

He said that the authorities caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while

stealing electricity through main electricity lines and tampering with meters.

He said that three consumers were booked in a single day in Shahpur area

for electricity theft. Five power pilferers were also got arrested, he added.