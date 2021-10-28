40% of people received one dose of corona vaccination while 24% fully vaccinated in Sindh

Secretary Health Sindh, Kazim Jatoi Thursday said that 40 per cent of people have received one dose of Corona virus vaccination while 24% of people have been fully vaccinated in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Health Sindh, Kazim Jatoi Thursday said that 40 per cent of people have received one dose of Corona virus vaccination while 24% of people have been fully vaccinated in Sindh.

He expressed said this during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here at Sindh Secretariat.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Channa, Secretary Colleges Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary food Abdul Haleem Sheikh And all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have attended the meeting.

The Health Secretary said that so far 13.7 million people in the province have been given a single dose of vaccination. He informed the meeting that 8.2 million people so far have been fully vaccinated in the province.

On the occasion, school education department official informed that so far, 132,000 students have been vaccinated in schools in the province.

Secretary College Education Khalid Haider Shah said that 65,000 college students of the province have also been vaccinated and now all the newcomers are also being vaccinated.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that vaccination should be made compulsory for private educational institutions.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to achieve their vaccination targets.

The meeting was briefed on the price of flour in Sindh province.

Chief Secretary said that the Sindh government has fixed the ex-mill price of flour in the province at Rs 54 per kg and the retail price at Rs 55.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure implementation of price announced by the government.

Shah directed all the commissioners to set up fair price shops in their respective districts.