40,000 Kashmiris Arrested Since August 5

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Indian forces have arrested around 40,000 Kashmiris since August 5, the day when India abrogated Article 370 to scrap Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in the Indian constitution.

This was disclosed by Sheema Mohsin, a senior leader of the Welfare Party of India during a media interview in New Delhi.

Sheema along with a three-member delegation of Welfare Party of India visited occupied Kashmir from September 12 and 13, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The party leaders said the people of Kashmir had expressed total trust deficit with India for its unilateral decisions with respect to Articles 370 and 35A.

Sheema Mohsin said the people were in difficulty yet they were determined to fight for their fundamental rights.

