41 newly elected senators take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Presiding Officer Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday administered oath to the newly elected 41 members of the upper house of the Parliament.

The two newly elected senators Faisal Vawda and Abdul Shakoor Khan did not turn to attend the oath taking proceedings.

Later the newly elected senators signed the roll of members.

