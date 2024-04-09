41 Newly Elected Senators Take Oath
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Presiding Officer Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday administered oath to the newly elected 41 members of the upper house of the Parliament.
The two newly elected senators Faisal Vawda and Abdul Maulana Abdul Wasay did not turn to attend the oath taking proceedings.
Later the newly elected senators signed the roll of members.
APP/raz-ajb
