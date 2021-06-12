41 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special price control magistrates have imposed fine on 41 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates have imposed fine on 41 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in various parts of the city.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that the price control magistrates inspected 876 shops in various markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily use items.

They found 41 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

The magistrates imposed a fine of Rs.41,000 on them and warned that theywould be sent behind bars if they would not stop profiteering.