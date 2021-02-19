UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

410-kanal State Land Retrieved

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:51 PM

410-kanal state land retrieved

The district administration Friday retrieved 410-kanal state-land here during the ongoing operation against land grabbers

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration Friday retrieved 410-kanal state-land here during the ongoing operation against land grabbers.

According to a spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull along with Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Usama Sheron Niazi,revenue officials and police,conducted raids at various areas including --Bohar wal village,Bhonaiki and Roday and recovered 410 kanals state-land worth of Rs 14 million.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar,the operation will remain continue without any discrimination in the district,spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Pattoki Asia Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MPA Asia Khatak visits women crisis center

2 minutes ago

Mobile phone imports increase 49.32% in 7 months

2 minutes ago

Iran renews call to US to lift all sanctions impos ..

2 minutes ago

Fijian PM calls for PIF unity to tackle developmen ..

2 minutes ago

FAO presents Forest and Wildlife Action Plan for S ..

29 minutes ago

SAU Vice Chancellor calls upon effective agricultu ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.