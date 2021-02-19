410-kanal state land retrieved

The district administration Friday retrieved 410-kanal state-land here during the ongoing operation against land grabbers

According to a spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull along with Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Usama Sheron Niazi,revenue officials and police,conducted raids at various areas including --Bohar wal village,Bhonaiki and Roday and recovered 410 kanals state-land worth of Rs 14 million.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar,the operation will remain continue without any discrimination in the district,spokesman added.