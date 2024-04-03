415 Liters Cold Drinks Wasted
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 415 liters of cold drinks during a crackdown
in the division.
According to a press release issued by the PFA on Wednesday, a team raided a beverage
production unit at Piplan and found unwholesome 415 liters of cold drinks.
The team also discarded drinks and seized machinery, and got registered a case against
the owner.
The team also imposed a fine of Rs 129,500 on various shopkeepers during checking of various
eateries, including hotels, grocery shops, food points and meat shops, during the last week
in Mianwali.
The PFA also discarded 4-liters of substandard oil, 2-kg salt, 30-kg spices and 10-kg
leaflets on the spot.
