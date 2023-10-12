Open Menu

41st Death Anniversary Of Sriman Narayan Das Being Observed In Kalat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

The 41st death anniversary of noted Hindu priest Sriman Narayan Das is being observed in Kalat city of Balochistan

The three-day activities related to the anniversary are being organised by Hindu Panchayat at Darbar Sahib of Kalat.

The three-day activities related to the anniversary are being organised by Hindu Panchayat at Darbar Sahib of Kalat.

Being attended by a huge number of followers, the event marked special prayers besides remembering to the great Hindu priest.

The special sessions were held for the women also attending the event.

The Hindu Panchayat has urged the followers to attend the anniversary to pay tributes to Narayan Das and join special prayers.

