42 Complainants Get Relief On Orders Of Pb Ombudsman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM

42 complainants get relief on orders of Pb ombudsman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) As many as 42 complainants got financial relief of Rs 9.3 million from different departments on

orders of the ombudsman Punjab.

According to a spokesman for the ombudsman Punjab office, 42 complainants who are performing their duties as sentry workers in the District Headquarters Hospital Jhelum and had been deprived of their salaries for the last five months, filed a complaint in the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab.

Accordingly, Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan issued orders to the director Project Unit, Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care, Lahore/Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters Hospital in view of immediate payment of salaries to the employees to resolve the issue on an urgent basis and report to the

Office of the Punjab Ombudsman.

According to the orders, 42 complainants whose cases were pending due to various reasons have been provided legal relief of more than 9.3 million rupees.

