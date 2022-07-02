42 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2022 | 10:51 PM
Police have arrested 42 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 42 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 25 drug pushers and recovered 28.
8 kg hashish, 50 grams heroin and 184 liter liquor from their possession.
The police also held 6 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 13870 from them.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 9 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one gun and 2 rifles from them.