42 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 42 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 25 drug pushers and recovered 28.

8 kg hashish, 50 grams heroin and 184 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 6 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 13870 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 9 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one gun and 2 rifles from them.