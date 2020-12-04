42 criminals including 4 POs held in faisalabad

Police on Friday arrested 42 criminals including 4 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested 42 criminals including 4 proclaimed offenders (POs) from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, teams held 4 POs and 11 drug pushers besides recovering 3.

6 Kg hashish and 124 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 19 gamblers and recovered Rs 17, 600 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested eight accused and recovered 6 pistols, 2 guns, a rifle, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets fromtheir possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway, he added.