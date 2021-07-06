42 Kanal land worth Rs 20 mln retrieved from illegal land grabbers

District administration on Tuesday retrieved 42 kanal land worth Rs 20 million from illegal land grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration on Tuesday retrieved 42 kanal land worth Rs 20 million from illegal land grabbers.

According to official sources, the operation against grabbers was led by Assistant Commissioner Adnan Badar and participated by officials from different departments.

The team also demolished 35 structures, constructed at the retrieved site.