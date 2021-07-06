UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

42 Kanal Land Worth Rs 20 Mln Retrieved From Illegal Land Grabbers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:43 PM

42 Kanal land worth Rs 20 mln retrieved from illegal land grabbers

District administration on Tuesday retrieved 42 kanal land worth Rs 20 million from illegal land grabbers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration on Tuesday retrieved 42 kanal land worth Rs 20 million from illegal land grabbers.

According to official sources, the operation against grabbers was led by Assistant Commissioner Adnan Badar and participated by officials from different departments.

The team also demolished 35 structures, constructed at the retrieved site.

Related Topics

SITE From Million

Recent Stories

Interior ministry notifies entry protocols for Pak ..

2 minutes ago

10 development schemes of Rs 45.5b approved

2 minutes ago

ECOSOC Chief Munir Akram urges world leaders to he ..

2 minutes ago

ATC awards life time imprisonment to militant

2 minutes ago

Five arrested; Rs 16,700 cash stake money recovere ..

14 minutes ago

Rights of minorities ensures by PTI govt: Samreen ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.