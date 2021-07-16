UrduPoint.com
42 POs Arrested During Midnight Operation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

42 POs arrested during Midnight operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The proclaimed offender staff launched a special Midnight operation across the district and arrested 42 proclaimed offenders (POs) during last night.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the proclaimed offender's staff initiated a special Midnight operation against criminals across the district.

The team arrested 42 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching and other criminal activities.

The police sources said that the city police officer had directed officers concerned to ensure stern action against criminals and he himself was monitoring the operation Midnight.

The CPO directed officers to continue operation Midnight on daily basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

