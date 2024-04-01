42nd Death Anniversary Of Pir Hassam Udin Ras Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Besant Hall Cultural Centre on Monday commemorated the 42nd death anniversary of the renowned historian Pir Hassam Uddin Rashdi
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Besant Hall Cultural Centre on Monday commemorated the 42nd death anniversary of the renowned historian Pir Hassam Uddin Rashdi.
The event was presided over by Ghulam Muhammad Lakho, known for his extensive work in literature, has compiled the works of Pir Rashdi and shared his profound insights on Rashdi’s invaluable contributions.
The Director Besant Hall Sobia Shaikh in her welcome address said that she was among those fortunate people who were counted on fingers but know about the significance of art and literature and want to do creative work like Pir Hassam Din Rashdi.
She said that under the kind guidance of Chairman endowment fund trust Hameed Akhund I got opportunity to know about such genius personalities who had not contributed for art and literature in their life but still were in their hearts despite having left for their heavenly abode.
The evening featured a lineup of distinguished speakers who illuminated various aspects of Pir Rashdi’s life and work.
Paras Mahmood Shah, the granddaughter of Pir Rashdi, spoke eloquently about his contributions to Sindh’s relics and archives.
She also announced an upcoming exhibition in Islamabad that will showcase Pir Rashdi’s relics and archives, furthering his legacy.
Eminent journalist Niaz Panhwar mesmerized the audience with a discussion on Pir Rashdi’s work on Sindhi culture and heritage, highlighting his significant publications that have shaped the understanding of the region’s history.
Taj Joyo, another esteemed speaker, delved into Pir Rashdi’s major role in the preservation of Makli and his contributions to Sindhi literature and culture, which have left a lasting impact on the community.
Besant Hall Cultural Centre is proud to have facilitated this memorable evening, which not only paid homage to a great historian but also inspired continued exploration and appreciation of Sindhi heritage.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Eid clothes distributed among orphan, needy children by Social orginazation
Turkish opposition sees spring in the air after Erdogan drubbing
Religious scholars from varied faith communities united for promoting social coh ..
BISP announces over 80 per cent disbursement success rate to 85,000 beneficiarie ..
Cotton farmers urged to cultivate recommended varieties only
Birth anniversary of Dr Abdul Qadir observed
PCB Chairman Naqvi visits Kakul training camp
PCB sells NZ home series rights at 94 percent higher price
FIA nabs 9 law violators
Erdogan still has hand to play after election bruising
Markets mixed after US inflation data, China figures give boost
Man killed during dacoity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid clothes distributed among orphan, needy children by Social orginazation4 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars from varied faith communities united for promoting social cohesion5 minutes ago
-
BISP announces over 80 per cent disbursement success rate to 85,000 beneficiaries7 minutes ago
-
Cotton farmers urged to cultivate recommended varieties only7 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of Dr Abdul Qadir observed7 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs 9 law violators58 minutes ago
-
Man killed during dacoity58 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Rathore concludes his tenure in Spain58 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme57 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack1 hour ago
-
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan1 hour ago