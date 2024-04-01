42nd death anniversary of Pir Hassam Udin Ras observed

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 09:12 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Besant Hall Cultural Centre on Monday commemorated the 42nd death anniversary of the renowned historian Pir Hassam Uddin Rashdi.

The event was presided over by Ghulam Muhammad Lakho, known for his extensive work in literature, has compiled the works of Pir Rashdi and shared his profound insights on Rashdi’s invaluable contributions.

The Director Besant Hall Sobia Shaikh in her welcome address said that she was among those fortunate people who were counted on fingers but know about the significance of art and literature and want to do creative work like Pir Hassam Din Rashdi.

She said that under the kind guidance of Chairman endowment fund trust Hameed Akhund I got opportunity to know about such genius personalities who had not contributed for art and literature in their life but still were in their hearts despite having left for their heavenly abode.

The evening featured a lineup of distinguished speakers who illuminated various aspects of Pir Rashdi’s life and work.

Paras Mahmood Shah, the granddaughter of Pir Rashdi, spoke eloquently about his contributions to Sindh’s relics and archives.

She also announced an upcoming exhibition in Islamabad that will showcase Pir Rashdi’s relics and archives, furthering his legacy.

Eminent journalist Niaz Panhwar mesmerized the audience with a discussion on Pir Rashdi’s work on Sindhi culture and heritage, highlighting his significant publications that have shaped the understanding of the region’s history.

Taj Joyo, another esteemed speaker, delved into Pir Rashdi’s major role in the preservation of Makli and his contributions to Sindhi literature and culture, which have left a lasting impact on the community.

Besant Hall Cultural Centre is proud to have facilitated this memorable evening, which not only paid homage to a great historian but also inspired continued exploration and appreciation of Sindhi heritage.

More Stories From Pakistan