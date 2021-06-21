UrduPoint.com
43 Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:37 PM

43 held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 43 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 43 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 17 drug pushers and recovered 6.

23 Kg hashish, 0.1 Kg heroin and 148 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 19 gamblers with stake money of 21,210.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 7 persons and recovered 6 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

