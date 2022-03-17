435 kanals state land recovered

Kasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration, during a major crackdown against illegal occupancy, retrieved 435 kanals of state land from grabbers and squatters.

According to district government spokesperson here on Thursday, on the direction of Punjab government and supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kasur Fayyaz A Mughal, and AC Chunian Khurram Hameed the joint teams of police and revenue department conducted raids in mauza Bhair and Achal and retrieved 435 kanals of government land.