453 new corona cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The surge in the number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 453 patients tested positive and one confirmed and one died of the virus during last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, the total number of active cases in the province climbed to 1,833. Some 45 patients recovered from the disease.

As many as 11468 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 453 were confirmed positive for the coronavirus.