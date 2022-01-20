UrduPoint.com

453 New Corona Cases Reported In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

The surge in the number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 453 patients tested positive and one confirmed and one died of the virus during last 24 hours

According to the Health Department, the total number of active cases in the province climbed to 1,833. Some 45 patients recovered from the disease.

As many as 11468 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 453 were confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

