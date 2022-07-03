UrduPoint.com

455 Citizens Served Notices For Throwing Debris In Streets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 455 citizens were served notices for throwing debris in street and causing inconvenience for other road users.

Multan Waste Management Company, after monitoring of six months, issued data of the citizens, who used to throw debris continuously in streets.

The citizens were served notices and were warned of strict action in case of failure to follow the instructions of lifting the debris.

According to the data issued, residents of Manzoorabad area ranked on top for throwing debris in streets as 221 citizens were identified. Similarly, 96 citizens near Nishtar hospital and 49 citizens were traced in Chowk Shaheedan.

