47 Premises Sealed For Violating Dengue SOPs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) District Health Authority (DHA) had sealed 47 premises and lodged 47 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Monday.
Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments had issued tickets to 112 and a fine of Rs 199,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2024.
Dr Sajjad informed that around four confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was two in 2022, and 2023 during the period.
The health officer further stated that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 1,177,167 houses and larvae were detected at 2,254 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 557 spots while inspecting 305,512 places.
He said the present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needed to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in the next days.
Dr Sajjad called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.
