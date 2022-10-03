472 drug peddlers held; 544 kg hashish, 20 kg heroin, 17 kg Ice recovered in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) along with the district police have arrested 472 drug pushers during the current year and recovered huge cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said on Monday

He said following the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari, the renewed efforts were being made to end drug peddling activities in the district.

Following these directions, he said, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shaukat Abbas and District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat were themselves monitoring the actions against the menace of narcotics.

The NET led by SDPO Hafiz Muhammad Adnan launched special crackdown against drug pushers and bootleggers.

The police arrested 472 persons and recovered a total of 544 kilogram hashish, 20 kilogram heroin, 17 kilogram Ice, 2.8 kilogram opium and 220 litter wine from them.

The DPO, in a statement, appreciated the performance of NET and district police against for eradication of drugs.

He said the special efforts were being made to make a drug-free society and actions were underway against those involved in drugs business following the directions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP.