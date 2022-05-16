UrduPoint.com

4:more Tested Positive Corona In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Around 04 new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35491 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1488584 people were screened for the virus, out of which 04 more was reported positive.

As many as 35108 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

