5 Convicts Of Triple Murder Case Sentenced To Death In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:12 PM

5 convicts of triple murder case sentenced to death in Islamabad

Additional Sessions Judge Gujrat Ameer Mukhtar Gondal on Thursday sentenced to death five convicts of triple murder case of Civil Line Police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Gujrat Ameer Mukhtar Gondal on Thursday sentenced to death five convicts of triple murder case of Civil Line Police station. The court also declared 9 others as proclaimed offenders and granted bail to two women in the case.

The five convicts who were sentenced to death included Rameez Yunas, Ali Hassan, Rukhsar Ahmed, Muhammad Sagheer and Anjum Shehzad.

The Civil Line Police had register case no. 294/14 against all the accused on murder of Muhammad Shabaz, Waqas Anwar and Mudassar before Rescue office Gujrat in 2014.

