5-day Polio Campaign Inaugurated At Sheringal, Upper Dir

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 09:26 PM

5-day polio campaign inaugurated at Sheringal, Upper Dir

The five-day polio campaign was formally inaugurated by Assistant Commissioner, Sub Division, Sheringal, Upper Dir Muhammad Yar Khan on Monday by administering the polio drops to the children at Rural Health Center (RHC)

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sheringal, Muhammad Yar Khan while inaugurating the campaign said that polio campaign is a national duty.

He urged that the locals to get their children administered the polio drops and prevent them from life long disability.

The polio teams will go door-to-door to vaccinate children to make the campaign in Sheringal a success, he said.

Muhammad Yar Khan further said that levies and police personnel were also deployed along with health department officials at transit points to vaccinate children in passenger vehicles traveling on entrances and exits of Sheringal and provide them foolproof security to polio teams.

The Assistant Commissioner urged the health department to complete 100 percent of the target and said that everyone should play their role seriously to eradicate the contagious disease like polio.

He said that he would personally visit the field to review the performance of the polio teams and take all possible steps to make the polio campaign as success.

