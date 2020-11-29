UrduPoint.com
5 Days Anti-polio Campaign From Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

5 days anti-polio campaign from tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch effective 5-day anti-polio campaign in the province from November 30 (Tomorrow).

The chief minister directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally monitor the anti-polio campaign and announced prize for the best performing district during the campaign, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

He said that 2,000 vaccinators would be recruited in order to make polio vaccination more effective.

He further directed to pay special attention on campaign in Lahore and some affected districts of South Punjab.

He termed the polio as national challenge for the nation.

He warned that deputy commissioner concerned would be questioned if polio case and environment sample resulted positive. He said that tempering in data during anti-polio campaign would not be tolerated.

The CM maintained that 3,500 micro plans have been evolved to make the anti-polio campaign fruitful, more than 2.

5 lakh officers and officials were participating in the anti-polio campaign.

He said that polio vaccine would be administered to more than 1.92 crore children under the age of 5 years in Punjab.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, a special meeting of Provincial Task Force for eradicating polio was held at the CM's Office on Sunday. The meeting was briefed that the polio situation has been improved in 13 districts of Punjab but 10 districts of the province need more attention as the situation was not satisfactory over there.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmood Rashid, Dr. Murad Raas, Chief Secretary, Provincial Head of World Health Organization (WHO), Leader of UNICEF Lahore Team, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from across the province attended the meeting through video link.

