5 Martyred, 19 Injured In Sibi Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 11:37 PM

5 martyred, 19 injured in Sibi blast

At least five security personnel were martyred and 19 others including three civilians were injured in a suicide blast at Jail Road in Sibi town on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :At least five security personnel were martyred and 19 others including three civilians were injured in a suicide blast at Jail Road in Sibi town on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near the security personnel who were deployed for ensuring security measures at the route of Sibi Mela.

After the blast, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to MS of Civil Hospital Sibi, five security personnel martyred were brought to the hospital namely Hawaldar Latif, Naik Waheed, cop Jalil, Aftab, and Habibullah.

The injured included Saifullah, Samiullah, Munawar Hussain, Sadaqat Ali, Nazakat Ali, Rahim, Inspector Abdul Rasheed, Sub-Inspector Barkat, Sub-Inspector Nasrullah, Muhammad Hanif, Pehlwan, Imran, Bastin, Hidayat, Munwar, Samiullah and civilians, Saleem, Ranjan Khan, and Abdul Hamed.

On the special instruction of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, four injured who were critically injured, shifted to civil hospital Quetta by helicopter.

Meanwhile, the chief minister strongly condemned the suicide blast in Sibi and ordered the officials concerned to submit reports of the incident.

He also directed health departments to provide the best medical facilities to the injured, saying that all nefarious designs of anti-peace elements would be foiled at any cost.

He also extended his sympathy with the bereaved families of the martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

