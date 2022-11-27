UrduPoint.com

5 Members Dacoit Gang Busted, Booty Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 12:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five members inter-district dacoit gang including their ring leader and recovered looted goods from their possession.

According to details, Shah Jamal police have raided against wanted-proclaimed offenders of the Shoaib alias Baba dacoit gang and arrested five members namely Abdul Basit, Usman, Junaid, Aleem and ring leader Shoaib.

The team has also recovered over Rs 1.

3 million cash, five motorcycles, two mobile phones and others looted in 15 dacoity bids from their possession.

DSP Sadar circle Muhammad Rizwan Khan along with SHO Shah Jamal Nawaz Lund and others distributed the recovered goods among the owners.

DSP Sadar circle Muhammad Rizwan said that the dacoit gang was involved in theft and dacoity bids in the area.

DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah has announced commendatory certificates and cash rewards for the police team.

