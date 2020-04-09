UrduPoint.com
5 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:36 PM

The police arrested two notorious gang members and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman informed here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The police arrested two notorious gang members and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman informed here on Thursday.

Westridge police during a course of action, arrested two notorious gang members identified as Amir alias Amiri, Ijaz alias Shera and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their custody.

During the preliminary investigation, the gang also revealed to steal dozens of motorcycles from various areas of the city. The police registered a case against them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.

