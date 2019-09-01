50 booked for violating rent act

SARGODHA, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::Police registered cases against 50 people for violating the rent act across the district.

Police said on Sunday that during the operation against violators of rent act, police teams and law enforcement agencies conducted operation at different places in Bhera, Kotmomin, Sillanwali, Jhaal Chakian, Urban Area, Shahnikdar and other areas and found 50 house owners and tenants for violating rent act.

The police have registered cases against Tasawwar, Omar Hayat, Abdul Hassan, Sajjad, Mazhar Iqbal, Cheragh Din, Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Ghani, Baz Gull, Zahid, Shahzad, Muhammad Bakhsh, Ghulam Abbas and others.