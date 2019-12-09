UrduPoint.com
50% Education Vouchers, Scholarships For Women: Dr Sania

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:59 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division(PASSD), Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said that the government would provide 50% education vouchers and scholarships to women segment of the society

Talking to APP, she said the entire Ehsaas agenda is focused on the uplift of poor women, as 6 million women would benefit from Kifalat programme.

Talking to APP, she said the entire Ehsaas agenda is focused on the uplift of poor women, as 6 million women would benefit from Kifalat programme.

She said not just health and education, but jobs and economic empowerment were crucial for poor women adding in this regard, the graduation initiative preferentially serves women.

Regular monitoring and evaluation of results across the Ehsaas framework would be gender-disaggregated and would seek to capture the impact on women's empowerment, she added.

