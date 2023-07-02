5,086MT entrails lifted in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The solid waste management department disposed of 5,086 metric tonnes of offal and entrails of sacrificial animals during three days of Eid in Sargodha division.

According to official sources, 3,000 sanitary workers participated in the cleanliness operation in the division with heavy machinery.

They collected 2,441 metric tonnes of animal waste in Sargodha,1,550 metric tonnes in Khushab, 475 metric tonnes in Mianwali and 620 metric tonnes in Bhakkar.

Sources said 596 complaints were received regarding animal offal across the division including 163 from Sargodha, 177 from Khushab,166 from Mianwali and 90 from Bhakkar, which were resolved on priority basis.