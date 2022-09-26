UrduPoint.com

51 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 51 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 51 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 19 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 Kg hashish, 1.3 kg opium and 261 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 31,380 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 20 persons and recovered 20 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

