51 Stranded Pakistanis In Egypt, Tunisia To Arrive In Islamabad Via Special Flight

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :An EGYPTAIR special flight, chartered by the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo, carrying 51 stranded Pakistani passengers from Egypt (43) and Tunisia (8), left Cairo for Islamabad on Sunday.

The passengers included a bereaved family, laid-off workers, visitors with expired visas, stranded Pakistani sailors, the former Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt, and other trainee government officers, said a news release received here.

Three Pakistani sailors, who were released by the Egyptian authorities on Thursday from a vessel in Safaga Red Sea Port, also boarded the flight.

The flight was part of the Government of Pakistan's efforts to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in various countries through special flights.

