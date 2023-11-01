5210 illegal foreigners shifted to Landi Kotal holding camp

The Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed has said the SECP has been actively striving to inculcate a regulatory environment that considers the environmental impact, encourages corporate social responsibilities and stimulates good governance practices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreigners continued to their home countries from the Landi Kotal holding camp in Khyber tribal district where 5,210 undocumented immigrants were registered on Wednesday.

The spokesman of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department told APP that these illegal foreigners would be shifted in 23 mobile vans that were already made operational.

He said a van for disabled persons was also hired for deportation.