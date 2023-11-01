Open Menu

5210 Illegal Foreigners Shifted To Landi Kotal Holding Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 08:55 PM

5210 illegal foreigners shifted to Landi Kotal holding camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The repatriation of illegal foreigners continued to their home countries from the Landi Kotal holding camp in Khyber tribal district where 5,210 undocumented immigrants were registered on Wednesday.

The spokesman of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department told APP that these illegal foreigners would be shifted in 23 mobile vans that were already made operational.

He said a van for disabled persons was also hired for deportation.

