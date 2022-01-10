UrduPoint.com

5300 Bags Of Urea Fertilizers Supplied To Notified Dealers For Sale

January 10, 2022

As many as 5300 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to the notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 5300 bags of urea fertilizers have been supplied to the notified dealers in the district for its sale to the farmers on fixed rates.

A spokesman of local administration said that 2100 urea bags were supplied to 2 dealers in Tehsil Sammundri, 1200 urea bags were supplied to 3 dealers in Tehsil City/Sadar, 1200 bags to 3 dealers in Tehsil Tandlianwala, 400 bags to one dealer in Tehsil Chak Jhumra and 400 bags to one dealer in Tehsil Jaranwala.

The teams of agriculture and revenue departments remained active across the district to ensure sale of urea fertilizer to the growers on fixed rate of Rs.1768 per bag, he added.

