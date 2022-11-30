55th 'foundation day' of PPP celebrated in Sukkur

Foundation Day of Pakistan People's Party was celebrated here with great zeal on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Foundation Day of Pakistan People's Party was celebrated here with great zeal on Wednesday.

Former Mayor Sukkur Arslan Sheikh arranged a ceremony for the function.

The ceremony of the PPP foundation day was organized by PPP Sukkur division where Arslan Sheikh and President Sukkur Division Syed Bachal Shah cut the cake on the 55th foundation day of the PPP.

Dr Arshad Mughhul, Mushtaq Surhio and other party members were also present.