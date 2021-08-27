UrduPoint.com

56 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fri 27th August 2021

56 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 56 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31165 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :About 56 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31165 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1019395 people were screened for the virus till August 27 out of which 56 more were reported positive.

As many as 30308 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 338 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

