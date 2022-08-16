UrduPoint.com

57 Farmers Caught For Water Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

57 farmers caught for water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Irrigation Task Force on Tuesday caught 57 farmers for stealing water from canals and imposed a fine of Rs 58,000 on them.

According to official sources, on the direction of Chief Engineer irrigation Ajmal Bharwana, the irrigation task force launched a crackdown against water theft and caught 57 farmers while stealing water from canals.

On the report of irrigation authorities, police have registered cases againstthe accused.

