58 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:11 PM

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 58 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during past two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 58 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during past two days.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 proclaimed offenders and 18 drug pushers and recovered 2.

4 Kg hashish and 222 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 14 gamblers with stake money of Rs 8,710.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 11 pistols, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

Meanwhile, police also held 5 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from them.

Further investigation was underway.

