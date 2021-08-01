UrduPoint.com

584 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In KP

Sun 01st August 2021 | 09:10 PM

584 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :584 new Coronavirus cases have been reported and six more persons were died of the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours, said updates shared by KP Health Department here on Sunday.

With the reporting of 584 new cases, the total number of active Corona cases haVE climbed to 4110 in the province making total of 1.44848 million while death toll reached to 4468.

Six deaths and 591 fresh cases were reported yesterday.

During the same period, 163 patients have also been recovered from the disease taking the tally of recovered persons to 1.362270 million in the province. A total of 10338 tests were conducted in last 24 hours that reached the total number of Corona tests to 2.349244 million in the province.

Meanwhile, a total of 134423 persons were vaccinated Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, Aztrazeneca, Pakvac, Pifzer and Moderna vaccines in the province.

