59 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrate Friday imposed fine on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said that price control magistrates inspected 954 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found several shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed Rs 71,500 fine on them.

